Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,355.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.