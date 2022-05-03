Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,471 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,043,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.74. 813,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,893. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

