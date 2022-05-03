Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target Raised to 336.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 317.00 to 336.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $36.15 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

