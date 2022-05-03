Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.