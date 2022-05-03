Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Airbnb by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.03 and a beta of 0.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

