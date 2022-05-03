Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.68.

AEM opened at $57.52 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

