Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $76.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.68.

AEM stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 300,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 141.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 91,281 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $6,625,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $782,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

