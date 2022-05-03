Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

