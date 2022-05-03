Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,935 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.5% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 1,325,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,797. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

