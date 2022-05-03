Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIS. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000.

EIS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 32,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $80.07.

