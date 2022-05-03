Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

APPN traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 344,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 318,500 shares of company stock worth $16,610,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

