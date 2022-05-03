Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 70,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.09. The stock had a trading volume of 838,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,535. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $214.91 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

