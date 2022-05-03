Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5017 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.85) to GBX 2,630 ($32.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,758.37.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.