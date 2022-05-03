Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $6.43 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

