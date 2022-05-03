AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.54. 275,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The stock has a market cap of $264.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

