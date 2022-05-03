A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. 39,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

