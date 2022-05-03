8,299 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,299 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.