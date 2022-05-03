$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will post $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the highest is $84.37 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $332.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $370.13 million, with estimates ranging from $337.88 million to $396.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,867. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

