$8.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to post $8.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $32.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 566,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,818. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

