5,250 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,372,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,769,000 after buying an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 240,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 88,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,893. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

