48,990 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. 347,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,092,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

