43,500 Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.