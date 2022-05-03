43,500 Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
OCX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.
In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
