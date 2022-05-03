41,666 Shares in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exagen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exagen by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

XGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,705. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

