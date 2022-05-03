$403.83 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $403.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $498.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 707,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 430.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

