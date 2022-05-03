$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 155.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.7% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

