3,915 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. 1,385,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,551. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

