$355.85 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $355.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $356.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $435.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

