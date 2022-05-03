3,279 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.44.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
