30,900 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 207.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 739,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 42.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. 12,715,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,319. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.