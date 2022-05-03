2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $42.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

TSVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TSVT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 262,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,617. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.