2,450 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,932,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,232. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.