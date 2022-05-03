$22.97 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to report sales of $22.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.28 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Xeris Biopharma posted sales of $8.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 1,017,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

About Xeris Biopharma (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

