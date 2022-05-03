1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. 1Life Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,838. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.