19,637 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

SPEM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,045. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08.

