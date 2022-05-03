$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will announce $169.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.30 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $146.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 603,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,629. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

