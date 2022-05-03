1,377 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.