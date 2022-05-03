117,014 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after buying an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,448. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.