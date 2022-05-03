$112.05 Million in Sales Expected for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $112.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $113.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $539.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

