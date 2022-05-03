-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

