$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 64.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

