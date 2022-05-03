$0.52 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,394. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,901,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

