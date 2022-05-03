$0.50 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

