$0.37 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

UBA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 180,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

