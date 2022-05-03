$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 564,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

