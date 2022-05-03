-$0.16 EPS Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.04). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.24. 365,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,313. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

