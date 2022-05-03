$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($25.72).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.53 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.73 ($16.56). The stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.62 and its 200-day moving average is €19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.14) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($30.72).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

