$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,012. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

