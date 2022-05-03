$0.05 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,917. The stock has a market cap of $584.61 million, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

