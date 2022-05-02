ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $399,223.16 and approximately $37.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00554498 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

