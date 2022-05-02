Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $205.59. 41,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

